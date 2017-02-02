Night Flight Ops aboard Green Bay

170202-N-JH293-155 EAST CHINA SEA, Japan (Feb. 2, 2017) Airman Andrew Jerauld, from Attleboro, Mass., makes hand signals on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

