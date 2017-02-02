170202-N-GR361-051 OKINAWA, Japan (Feb 2, 2017) The amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) departs Okinawa, Japan following a Marine onload. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)
This work, USS Green Bay departs Okinawa [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
