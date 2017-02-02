Night Flight Ops aboard Green Bay

170202-N-JH293-032 EAST CHINA SEA, Japan (Feb. 2, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Torien Collins, from Memphis, Tenn., signals to a UH-Y Huey helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

