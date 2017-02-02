170202-N-JH293-068 EAST CHINA SEA, Japan (Feb. 2, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Torien Collins, from Memphis, Tenn., signals to a UH-Y Huey helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 21:48
|Photo ID:
|3140047
|VIRIN:
|170202-N-JH293-068
|Resolution:
|6629x4419
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Night Flight Ops aboard Green Bay [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
