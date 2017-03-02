(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-35B Lighting II training flights [Image 8 of 12]

    F-35B Lighting II training flights

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, hovers overhead before completing a vertical landing at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. VMFA-121 is permanently stationed at MCAS Iwakuni and belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. The F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to III MEF with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 21:26
    Photo ID: 3140030
    VIRIN: 170203-M-ON157-0432
    Resolution: 4746x3164
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B Lighting II training flights [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    F-35B Lighting II training flights
    F-35B Lighting II training flights
    F-35B Lighting II training flights
    F-35B Lighting II training flights
    F-35B Lighting II training flights
    F-35B Lighting II training flights
    F-35B Lighting II training flights
    F-35B Lighting II training flights
    F-35B Lighting II training flights
    F-35B Lighting II training flights
    F-35B Lighting II training flights
    F-35B Lighting II training flights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Lockheed Martin
    MCAS Iwakuni
    jets
    F-35
    Joint Strike Fighter
    1st MAW
    III MEF
    MCAS Yuma
    MCIPAC
    F-35B Lightning II
    VMFA-121
    U.S.- Japan Alliance
    5th generation Aviation Fighter jet

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT