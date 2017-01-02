(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pearl Harbor-Hickam Takes A Round Turn on Litter

    Pearl Harbor-Hickam Takes A Round Turn on Litter

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Ensign Britney Duesler 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Gunner's Mate 1st Class Jyrone Hogan, Information Technology 2nd Class Andrea Basnett, and Sonar Technician Submarine 2nd Class Scott Socks gather bulk trash items improperly disposed of at Honeymoon Beach, Feb 1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 19:17
    Photo ID: 3139975
    VIRIN: 170201-N-AF309-001
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor-Hickam Takes A Round Turn on Litter, by ENS Britney Duesler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pearl Harbor-Hickam Takes A Round Turn on Litter

    TAGS

    environmental
    trash

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT