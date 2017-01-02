Gunner's Mate 1st Class Jyrone Hogan, Information Technology 2nd Class Andrea Basnett, and Sonar Technician Submarine 2nd Class Scott Socks gather bulk trash items improperly disposed of at Honeymoon Beach, Feb 1.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 19:17
|Photo ID:
|3139975
|VIRIN:
|170201-N-AF309-001
|Resolution:
|2784x1848
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, Pearl Harbor-Hickam Takes A Round Turn on Litter, by ENS Britney Duesler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Pearl Harbor-Hickam Takes A Round Turn on Litter
