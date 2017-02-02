(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    America undergoes CSSQT [Image 1 of 2]

    America undergoes CSSQT

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS America (LHA 6)

    170202-N-NJ416-0080 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2017) –Gunner’s Mate Seaman Christian Wingate, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), loads ammo into the MK-38 for operational testing. The MK-38 is a defensive weapon used to protect the ship against low flying aircraft and small boat attacks. America is currently underway conducting routine operations in preparation for deployment later this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arnesia McIntyre/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 18:33
    Photo ID: 3139909
    VIRIN: 170202-N-NJ416-0080
    Resolution: 3674x2624
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America undergoes CSSQT [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    America undergoes CSSQT
    America undergoes CSSQT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Gunner's Mate
    people
    sailors
    U.S. Navy
    MK-38
    GM
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT