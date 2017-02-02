170202-N-NJ416-0080 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2017) –Gunner’s Mate Seaman Christian Wingate, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), loads ammo into the MK-38 for operational testing. The MK-38 is a defensive weapon used to protect the ship against low flying aircraft and small boat attacks. America is currently underway conducting routine operations in preparation for deployment later this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arnesia McIntyre/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.02.2017 18:33 Photo ID: 3139909 VIRIN: 170202-N-NJ416-0080 Resolution: 3674x2624 Size: 1.03 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America undergoes CSSQT [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.