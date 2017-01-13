(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inspectors general, lawyers attend whistleblower reprisal investigations course [Image 1 of 5]

    Inspectors general, lawyers attend whistleblower reprisal investigations course

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Flavia Hulsey 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Nine members of the Regional Health Command-Pacific team recently completed from the Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General whistleblower reprisal investigations course. The team members were from the RHC-P Office of the Inspector General and the Command Judge Advocate staff. They are pictured with DOD IG instructors Linda Mann-LeClair and Ken Sharpless.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 18:29
    Photo ID: 3139872
    VIRIN: 170113-A-RK384-034
    Resolution: 4008x2172
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspectors general, lawyers attend whistleblower reprisal investigations course [Image 1 of 5], by Flavia Hulsey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Inspectors general, lawyers attend whistleblower reprisal investigations course
    Inspectors general, lawyers attend whistleblower reprisal investigations course
    Inspectors general, lawyers attend whistleblower reprisal investigations course
    Inspectors general, lawyers attend whistleblower reprisal investigations course
    Inspectors general, lawyers attend whistleblower reprisal investigations course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inspectors general, lawyers attend whistleblower reprisal investigations course

    TAGS

    RHC-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT