Inspectors general, lawyers attend whistleblower reprisal investigations course

Nine members of the Regional Health Command-Pacific team recently completed from the Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General whistleblower reprisal investigations course. The team members were from the RHC-P Office of the Inspector General and the Command Judge Advocate staff. They are pictured with DOD IG instructors Linda Mann-LeClair and Ken Sharpless.

