Nine members of the Regional Health Command-Pacific team recently completed from the Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General whistleblower reprisal investigations course. The team members were from the RHC-P Office of the Inspector General and the Command Judge Advocate staff. They are pictured with DOD IG instructors Linda Mann-LeClair and Ken Sharpless.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 18:29
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, Inspectors general, lawyers attend whistleblower reprisal investigations course [Image 1 of 5], by Flavia Hulsey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Inspectors general, lawyers attend whistleblower reprisal investigations course
