170131-N-VI515-745 ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) Gunner's Mate Seaman Jacie Taylor, from Valdosta, Georgia, prepares metal targets for the next M16 rifle live-fire qualification. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erwin Jacob Villavicencio Miciano/Released)

