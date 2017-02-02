MCAS Futenma Gas Chamer

Lance Cpl. Jeffery Cambert, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Marine with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, disperses chlorobenzylidene malononitrile, or CS gas, in preparation for gas chamber bi-annual qualification at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2. 2017.The chamber is a routine exercise to ensure the durability of each Marines gear while exposed to CS gas.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Brooke A. Deiters)
