Lance Cpl. Jeffery Cambert, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Marine with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, disperses chlorobenzylidene malononitrile, or CS gas, in preparation for gas chamber bi-annual qualification at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2. 2017.The chamber is a routine exercise to ensure the durability of each Marines gear while exposed to CS gas.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Brooke A. Deiters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.02.2017 01:38 Photo ID: 3137363 VIRIN: 170202-M-MV819-0205 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.49 MB Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Futenma Gas Chamer [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Brooke Deiters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.