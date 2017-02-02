(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Futenma Gas Chamer [Image 3 of 6]

    MCAS Futenma Gas Chamer

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Deiters 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    A U.S. Marine with Personnel Support Detachment 18, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participated in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2. 2017. The gas chamber is a routine exercise to ensure the durability of each Marines gear while exposed to chlorobenzylidene malononitrile, or CS gas, which is a bi-annual qualification requirement for Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Brooke A. Deiters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    VIRIN: 170202-M-MV819-0161
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Futenma Gas Chamer [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Brooke Deiters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Marine Corps Air Station Futenma
    gas chamber
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps Base Butler
    MCIPAC

