U.S. Marine’s with Personnel Support Detachment 18, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participated in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2. 2017. The gas chamber is a routine exercise to ensure the durability of each Marines gear while exposed to chlorobenzylidene malononitrile, or CS gas, which is a bi-annual qualification requirement for Marines.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Brooke A. Deiters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.02.2017 01:39 Photo ID: 3137359 VIRIN: 170202-M-MV819-0130 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.92 MB Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Futenma Gas Chamer [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Brooke Deiters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.