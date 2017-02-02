U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Vhanhalin Tamayo with Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participated in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2. 2017. The gas chamber is a routine exercise to ensure the durability of each Marines gear while exposed to chlorobenzylidene malononitrile, or CS gas, which is a bi-annual qualification requirement for Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Brooke A. Deiters)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 01:39
|Photo ID:
|3137357
|VIRIN:
|170202-M-MV819-0034
|Resolution:
|3849x2566
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Futenma Gas Chamer [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Brooke Deiters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT