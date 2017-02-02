(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Recruiters of the Year

    Recruiters of the Year

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corey Green 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    170201-N-FO359-109
    Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Robert Burke addresses the audience at Navy Recruiting Command's (NRC) Recruiters of the Year (ROY) ceremony hald at the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. NRC recognized the top Navy recruiters of 2016 during ROY week held in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Corey Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 23:59
    Photo ID: 3137216
    VIRIN: 170201-N-FO359-109
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiters of the Year, by PO1 Corey Green, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Navy Recruiting Command
    Navy
    Chief of Naval Personnel
    U.S. Navy

