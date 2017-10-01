Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast-rope inserts during a realistic urban training exercise (RUTEX) at Tanguisson Power Plant, Dededo, Guam, Jan. 30, 2017. As the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed unit, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Charles Jedlicka/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 23:54
|Photo ID:
|3137211
|VIRIN:
|170110-M-XX123-002
|Resolution:
|300x400
|Size:
|19.65 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 31st MEU, reconnaissance Marines refine urban operations capabilities [Image 1 of 2], by CPT Aaron Moshier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT