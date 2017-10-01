31st MEU, reconnaissance Marines refine urban operations capabilities

Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast-rope inserts during a realistic urban training exercise (RUTEX) at Tanguisson Power Plant, Dededo, Guam, Jan. 30, 2017. As the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed unit, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Charles Jedlicka/ Released)

