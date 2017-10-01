(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31st MEU, reconnaissance Marines refine urban operations capabilities [Image 2 of 2]

    31st MEU, reconnaissance Marines refine urban operations capabilities

    GUAM

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Moshier 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast-rope toward a rooftop during realistic urban training exercise (RUTEX) at Tanguisson Power Plant, Dededo, Guam, Jan. 30, 2017. As the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed unit, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Charles Jedlicka/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 23:54
    Photo ID: 3137206
    VIRIN: 170110-M-XX123-001
    Resolution: 300x400
    Size: 17.96 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU, reconnaissance Marines refine urban operations capabilities [Image 1 of 2], by CPT Aaron Moshier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU, reconnaissance Marines refine urban operations capabilities
    31st MEU, reconnaissance Marines refine urban operations capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    RUTEX
    Realistic Urban Training Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT