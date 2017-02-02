Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis answers questions from the press shortly before arriving in South Korea., Feb. 2, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 21:51
|Photo ID:
|3137178
|VIRIN:
|170202-D-SV709-0042
|Resolution:
|4339x2888
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD speaks with press [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT