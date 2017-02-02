(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD speaks with press

    SD speaks with press

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis answers questions from the press shortly before arriving in South Korea., Feb. 2, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 21:51
    Photo ID: 3137176
    VIRIN: 170202-D-SV709-0038
    Resolution: 3735x2486
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD speaks with press [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SD speaks with press
    SD speaks with press

