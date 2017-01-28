(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Athletes test inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon [Image 1 of 8]

    Athletes test inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Allison Seeling rinses off before the 400-meter swim at Richardson Pool during the inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon, Jan. 28, 2017. The biathlon consisted of a 400-meter swim and 5-kilometer run. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Athletes test inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon [Image 1 of 8], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

