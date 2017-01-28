Athletes test inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Carmen Vega competes in the 400-meter swim portion of the inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon at Richardson Pool, Jan. 28, 2017. Vega was the first place winner in the overall female category. The biathlon consisted of a 400-meter swim and 5-kilometer run. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

