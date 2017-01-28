SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Carmen Vega competes in the 400-meter swim portion of the inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon at Richardson Pool, Jan. 28, 2017. Vega was the first place winner in the overall female category. The biathlon consisted of a 400-meter swim and 5-kilometer run. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 21:51
|Photo ID:
|3137170
|VIRIN:
|170128-M-TH981-003
|Resolution:
|1584x1052
|Size:
|1007.01 KB
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Athletes test inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon [Image 1 of 8], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Athletes test inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon
