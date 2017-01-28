SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Jessica Murray competes in the swimming portion of the inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon in Richardson Pool, Jan. 28, 2017. Murray took third place in the female ages 25-29 category. The biathlon consisted of a 400-meter swim and 5-kilometer run. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 21:51
|Photo ID:
|3137168
|VIRIN:
|170128-M-TH981-006
|Resolution:
|1584x1052
|Size:
|508.73 KB
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Athletes test inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon [Image 1 of 8], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
