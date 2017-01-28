Athletes test inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Jessica Murray competes in the swimming portion of the inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon in Richardson Pool, Jan. 28, 2017. Murray took third place in the female ages 25-29 category. The biathlon consisted of a 400-meter swim and 5-kilometer run. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

