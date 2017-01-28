SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — David Hsu competes in the 400-meter swim portion of the inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon at Richardson Pool, Jan. 28, 2017. Hsu, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, took first place in the biathlon. The biathlon consisted of a 400-meter swim and 5-kilometer run. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 21:51 Photo ID: 3137164 VIRIN: 170128-M-TH981-016 Resolution: 1584x1052 Size: 525.38 KB Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Athletes test inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon [Image 1 of 8], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.