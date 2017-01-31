CEB conducts SMAW range

Lance Cpl. Ryan Millercieslak fires an Mk-153 Shoulder-launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon during a training event at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 31, 2017. The event was held for Marines who had never fired the SMAW to familiarize themselves with the weapon system. Millercieslak is a combat engineer with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)

