Pfc. Damian Baroni fires an Mk-153 Shoulder-launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon during a training event at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 31, 2017. The training was held to allow Marines to get experience with the SMAW.. Baroni is a combat engineer with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)
Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 20:08
Photo ID:
|3137120
VIRIN:
|170131-M-ZQ305-076
Resolution:
|1674x1038
Size:
|1.2 MB
Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CEB conducts SMAW range [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
