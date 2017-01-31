Pfc. Nash Jones uses the Mk-153 attachment to the Shoulder-launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon during a training event at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 31, 2017. The Mk-153 serves as a spotting rifle which allows Marines to predict their shot without wasting a rocket shot. The range was held to familiarize Marines with the SMAW and its capabilities. Jones is a combat engineer with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 20:08 Photo ID: 3137116 VIRIN: 170131-M-ZQ305-005 Resolution: 2880x1338 Size: 3.18 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CEB conducts SMAW range [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.