(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CEB conducts SMAW range [Image 3 of 3]

    CEB conducts SMAW range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Pfc. Nash Jones uses the Mk-153 attachment to the Shoulder-launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon during a training event at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 31, 2017. The Mk-153 serves as a spotting rifle which allows Marines to predict their shot without wasting a rocket shot. The range was held to familiarize Marines with the SMAW and its capabilities. Jones is a combat engineer with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 20:08
    Photo ID: 3137116
    VIRIN: 170131-M-ZQ305-005
    Resolution: 2880x1338
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CEB conducts SMAW range [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CEB conducts SMAW range
    CEB conducts SMAW range
    CEB conducts SMAW range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    rocket
    CEB
    2nd ceb
    division
    Combat engineer
    marines
    weapons
    training
    mk153
    SMAW
    second marine division
    combat engineer battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT