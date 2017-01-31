Pfc. Nash Jones uses the Mk-153 attachment to the Shoulder-launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon during a training event at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 31, 2017. The Mk-153 serves as a spotting rifle which allows Marines to predict their shot without wasting a rocket shot. The range was held to familiarize Marines with the SMAW and its capabilities. Jones is a combat engineer with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 20:08
|Photo ID:
|3137116
|VIRIN:
|170131-M-ZQ305-005
|Resolution:
|2880x1338
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CEB conducts SMAW range [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
