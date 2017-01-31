(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    75 years of American Airmen: Past, present, future

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    Today’s 8th Air Force activated under the designation of VIII Bomber Command at Langley Field, Virginia, as part of an expansion of the U.S. Army Air Corps Feb. 1, 1942. The 8th Air Force, headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., celebrated its 75th anniversary with retired 8th Air Force commanders and command chiefs, and several Air Force Global Strike leaders and Royal Air Force personnel. The Eighth commands the U.S. Air Forces entire fleet of long-range, stealth, and heavy bombers, to include the recently added E-4B National Airborne Operations Center fleet. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Erin Trower)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 18:07
    Photo ID: 3136962
    VIRIN: 170131-F-XX000-0001
    Resolution: 1152x576
    Size: 518.18 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    TAGS

    anniversary
    history
    military
    USAF
    8th Air Force
    bombers
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Mighty Eighth

