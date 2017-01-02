Receiving and processing incoming freight

Staff Sgt. Jackson Mendel, 114th Logistics Readiness motor vehicle operator, receives incoming freight Feb. 1, 2017 Joe Foss Field, S.D. Mendel will process each item he received to either go to one of the many shops and offices at the 114th Fighter Wing or will stay in supply stock.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra/Released)

