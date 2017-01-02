(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Receiving and processing incoming freight

    Receiving and processing incoming freight

    SD, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jackson Mendel, 114th Logistics Readiness motor vehicle operator, receives incoming freight Feb. 1, 2017 Joe Foss Field, S.D. Mendel will process each item he received to either go to one of the many shops and offices at the 114th Fighter Wing or will stay in supply stock.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 17:17
    Photo ID: 3136949
    VIRIN: 170201-Z-SJ722-003
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: SD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Receiving and processing incoming freight [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Supply
    F-16
    packages
    LRS
    ANG
    Sioux Falls
    SD
    F-16 Fighting Falcons
    National Guard
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    114 FW

