(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Refueling of E-4B on SD trip

    Refueling of E-4B on SD trip

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Pilots assigned to the 1st Airborne Command and Control Squadron maneuver for a mid-air refuel of the E-4B flying Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to South Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 16:33
    Photo ID: 3136854
    VIRIN: 170202-D-SV709-0097
    Resolution: 4685x3118
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling of E-4B on SD trip, by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    refueling
    chaos
    james
    secdef
    e-4b
    1st airborne command and control squadron
    Jim Mattis
    James Mattis

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT