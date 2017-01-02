Pilots assigned to the 1st Airborne Command and Control Squadron maneuver for a mid-air refuel of the E-4B flying Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to South Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
This work, Refueling of E-4B on SD trip, by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
