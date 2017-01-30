(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCNG aviators win large aircraft of the year award

    MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Lisa Vines 

    449th Theater Aviation Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Young, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tyrone Mullins and Lt. Col. Benny Collins receive the Large Aircraft of the Year award. Detachment 17 Operational Support Airlift, of the 449th Theater Aviation Brigade, was presented an award on January 30, 2017, for being named the Joint Operational Support Airlift Center’s (JOSAC) Large Aircraft of the year. This marks the third year in a row that the Morrisville, North Carolina-based unit had received this title. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Vines)

    This work, NCNG aviators win large aircraft of the year award, by SGT Lisa Vines, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NCNG

    • LEAVE A COMMENT