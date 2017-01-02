KC-135 aircraft arrives at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

Aircrew out of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base stand with 914th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Brian Bowman, in front of the newly arrived KC-135. The arrival of this new aircraft marks the beginning of the transition of the 914th from an Airlift Wing to an Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Sawyer)

