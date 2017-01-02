(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KC-135 aircraft arrives at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station [Image 1 of 4]

    KC-135 aircraft arrives at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Sawyer 

    914th Airlift Wing

    Aircrew out of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base stand with 914th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Brian Bowman, in front of the newly arrived KC-135. The arrival of this new aircraft marks the beginning of the transition of the 914th from an Airlift Wing to an Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Sawyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 16:28
    Photo ID: 3136850
    VIRIN: 170201-F-SP755-009
    Resolution: 6784x4912
    Size: 12.93 MB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 aircraft arrives at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Stephanie Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Air Refueling Mission

