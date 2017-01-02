A KC-135 Aircraft flies over Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, marking its official arrival and the beinning of the transition of the 914th's mission from an Airlift Wing to an Air Refueling Wing. This is the first of eight aircraft that will be flown in over the course of the next several months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 16:28
|Photo ID:
|3136844
|VIRIN:
|170201-F-SP755-002
|Resolution:
|5897x3985
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-135 aircraft arrives at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Stephanie Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
