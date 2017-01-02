(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KC-135 aircraft arrives at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station [Image 4 of 4]

    KC-135 aircraft arrives at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Sawyer 

    914th Airlift Wing

    A KC-135 Aircraft flies over Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, marking its official arrival and the beinning of the transition of the 914th's mission from an Airlift Wing to an Air Refueling Wing. This is the first of eight aircraft that will be flown in over the course of the next several months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Sawyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 16:28
    Photo ID: 3136844
    VIRIN: 170201-F-SP755-002
    Resolution: 5897x3985
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 aircraft arrives at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Stephanie Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Air Refueling Mission

