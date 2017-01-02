(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fire department operations check [Image 1 of 5]

    Fire department operations check

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Josh Henson, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, performs an operations check on one of the fire department’s emergency vehicles, Feb. 1, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Daily inspections are done on each vehicle to ensure mission preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 15:15
    Photo ID: 3136643
    VIRIN: 170201-F-GG719-0046
    Resolution: 5860x3908
    Size: 403.3 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire department operations check [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Erin McClellan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    civil engineering
    Fire department

