Dirt Boyz dump dirt

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Minton, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and construction equipment apprentice, backs up a dump truck at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 1, 2017. The dump trucks used by 20th CES can hold up to 10 tons and are used to bring material to and from construction sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)

