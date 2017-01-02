(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dirt Boyz dump dirt

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Airman BrieAnna Stillman 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Minton, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and construction equipment apprentice, backs up a dump truck at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 1, 2017. The dump trucks used by 20th CES can hold up to 10 tons and are used to bring material to and from construction sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 14:52
    Photo ID: 3136617
    VIRIN: 170201-F-KH895-004
    Resolution: 3280x2189
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dirt Boyz dump dirt, by Amn BrieAnna Stillman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #TeamShaw #DirtBoyz #20thCES

