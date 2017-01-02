170201-N-XT273-491 PORT LOUIS, Mauritius (Feb. 01, 2017) A Comoros Coast Guardsman takes cover during a room clearing assessment during exercise Cutlass Express 2017 at Port Louis,Mauritius, Feb.1, 2017. Exercise Cutlass Express 2017, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity and promote national and regional security in East Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Stumberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 14:48 Photo ID: 3136603 VIRIN: 170201-N-XT273-491 Resolution: 4646x3092 Size: 1.41 MB Location: PORT LOUIS, MU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cutlass Express 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.