    Cutlass Express 2017 [Image 2 of 4]

    Cutlass Express 2017

    PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Stumberg 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    Comoros Coast Guardsmen conduct an initial room clearing assessment during exercise Cutlass Express 2017 at Port Louis, Mauritius, Feb.1, 2017. Exercise Cutlass Express 2017, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity and promote national and regional security in East Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Stumberg)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cutlass Express 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #CutlassExpress

