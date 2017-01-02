(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cutlass Express 2017 [Image 4 of 4]

    Cutlass Express 2017

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Price 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 2nd Class Michael Deane, center, instructs a medical training course to Djiboutian Navy Sailors during Exercise Cutlass Express 2017 at Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 1, 2017. Exercise Cutlass Express 2017, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity and promote national and regional security in East Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 14:48
    Photo ID: 3136593
    VIRIN: 170201-N-FQ994-132
    Resolution: 4470x2975
    Size: 983.2 KB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cutlass Express 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Robert Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

