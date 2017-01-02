U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 2nd Class Michael Deane, center, instructs a medical training course to Djiboutian Navy Sailors during Exercise Cutlass Express 2017 at Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 1, 2017. Exercise Cutlass Express 2017, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity and promote national and regional security in East Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Price)

