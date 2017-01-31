170131-N-SX614-049 (Jan. 31, 2017) KEY WEST, Fla. - Navy Security Force personnel carry an injured person away from a building on Boca Chica Field as part of an active shooter drill at Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field during the annual security exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield (SC-CS). SC-CS is a Navy-wide exercise to enhance the readiness of Navy Security Forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners. NAS Key West is a state-of-the-art facility for air-to-air combat fighter aircraft of all military services and provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody R. Babin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 14:36
|Photo ID:
|3136591
|VIRIN:
|170131-N-SX614-049
|Resolution:
|4284x2913
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Cody Babin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT