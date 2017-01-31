170131-N-SX614-025 (Jan. 31, 2017) KEY WEST, Fla. - Navy Security Force personnel enter a building on Boca Chica Field in response to reports of an active shooter at Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field during the annual security exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield (SC-CS). SC-CS is a Navy-wide exercise to enhance the readiness of Navy Security Forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners. NAS Key West is a state-of-the-art facility for air-to-air combat fighter aircraft of all military services and provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody R. Babin/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 14:35 Photo ID: 3136589 VIRIN: 170131-N-SX614-025 Resolution: 4548x3141 Size: 1.05 MB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Cody Babin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.