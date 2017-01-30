(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Strategic Command

    U.S. Strategic Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Darryl Wood 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten (right), commander of U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) is greeted by U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Joseph Tofalo, commander Submarine Force (COMSUBFOR), at his arrival to Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va. Hyten is visiting submarine forces, his first as commander of USSTRATCOM, to see the operations of one leg of the nuclear triad. One of nine DoD unified combatant commands, USSTRATCOM has global strategic missions assigned through the Unified Command Plan that include strategic deterrence; space operations; cyberspace operations; joint electronic warfare; global strike; missile defense; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and analysis and targeting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darryl Wood/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 13:44
    Photo ID: 3136506
    VIRIN: 170130-N-HI707-036
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 756.37 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Strategic Command [Image 1 of 2], by CPO Darryl Wood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Strategic Command
    U.S. Strategic Command

    TAGS

    STRATCOM
    COMSUBFOR
    Strategic Deterrence
    Nuclear Triad
    Gen. John E. Hyten
    Vice Adm. Joseph Tofalo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT