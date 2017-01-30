U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten (right), commander of U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) is greeted by U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Joseph Tofalo, commander Submarine Force (COMSUBFOR), at his arrival to Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va. Hyten is visiting submarine forces, his first as commander of USSTRATCOM, to see the operations of one leg of the nuclear triad. One of nine DoD unified combatant commands, USSTRATCOM has global strategic missions assigned through the Unified Command Plan that include strategic deterrence; space operations; cyberspace operations; joint electronic warfare; global strike; missile defense; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and analysis and targeting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darryl Wood/Released)

Date Taken: 01.30.2017
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US