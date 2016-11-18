(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployed Reserve Public Affairs Soldier Supports USARCENT

    KUWAIT

    11.18.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden 

    U.S. Army Central

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jessica Forester, aboard the MG Charles P. Gross on the Arabian Gulf, sets up her camera during an army diving exercise Nov. 18, 2016 during her deployment to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Forester is a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier deployed to Kuwait to provide professional video support to U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2016
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 13:39
    Photo ID: 3136498
    VIRIN: 161118-A-GP059-227
    Resolution: 3849x5858
    Size: 13.02 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Reserve Public Affairs Soldier Supports USARCENT, by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    service members
    deployed
    third army
    usarcent
    video
    reserves
    camp arifjan
    broadcast
    public affairs
    soldiers
    army reserve
    military
    kuwait
    99th RSC
    army
    us army central
    deployment
    46R
    broadcast specialist
    army PA
    broadcast NCO
    army PAO
    army reserve strong

