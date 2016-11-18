Deployed Reserve Public Affairs Soldier Supports USARCENT

U.S. Army Sgt. Jessica Forester, aboard the MG Charles P. Gross on the Arabian Gulf, sets up her camera during an army diving exercise Nov. 18, 2016 during her deployment to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Forester is a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier deployed to Kuwait to provide professional video support to U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

