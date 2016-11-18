U.S. Army Sgt. Jessica Forester, aboard the MG Charles P. Gross on the Arabian Gulf, sets up her camera during an army diving exercise Nov. 18, 2016 during her deployment to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Forester is a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier deployed to Kuwait to provide professional video support to U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 13:39
|Photo ID:
|3136498
|VIRIN:
|161118-A-GP059-227
|Resolution:
|3849x5858
|Size:
|13.02 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployed Reserve Public Affairs Soldier Supports USARCENT, by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
