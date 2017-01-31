(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EXERCISE MG DENSITY TRAINING , CAO MALNISO 31 January 2017 [Image 4 of 5]

    EXERCISE MG DENSITY TRAINING , CAO MALNISO 31 January 2017

    MANIAGO, ITALY

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army paratroopers from B Company, 1-503rd Infantry Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a safety brief prior to a M249 light machine gun range during Exercise MG Density near Aviano, Italy, Jan. 31, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S., European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility within 18 hours.
    (released, photo by graigg faggionato)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 10:57
    Photo ID: 3135682
    VIRIN: 170131-A-KP807-027
    Resolution: 1928x1668
    Size: 438.8 KB
    Location: MANIAGO, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXERCISE MG DENSITY TRAINING , CAO MALNISO 31 January 2017 [Image 1 of 5], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT