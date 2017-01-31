EXERCISE MG DENSITY TRAINING , CAO MALNISO 31 January 2017

U.S. Army paratroopers from B Company, 1-503rd Infantry Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a safety brief prior to a M249 light machine gun range during Exercise MG Density near Aviano, Italy, Jan. 31, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S., European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility within 18 hours.

