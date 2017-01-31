U.S. Army paratroopers from B Company, 1-503rd Infantry Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade arrive at Cao Malnisio range to conduct Exercise MG Density near Aviano, Italy, Jan. 31, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S., European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility within 18 hours.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 10:57 Photo ID: 3135680 VIRIN: 170131-A-KP807-003 Resolution: 2500x1668 Size: 504.46 KB Location: MANIAGO, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EXERCISE MG DENSITY TRAINING , CAO MALNISO 31 January 2017 [Image 1 of 5], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.