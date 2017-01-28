(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HHC 2-503rd IN, 173rd AB Mortar mission

    HHC 2-503rd IN, 173rd AB Mortar mission

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. paratroopers, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, load an M240L machine gun at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 28, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deploying forces to the U.S. Army Europe, Africa and Central Command Areas of Responsibility within 18 hours. The Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build stronger relationships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Markus Rauchenberger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC 2-503rd IN, 173rd AB Mortar mission [Image 1 of 19], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

