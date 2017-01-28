A U.S. paratrooper, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, uses a compass to set up a mortar system at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 28, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deploying forces to the U.S. Army Europe, Africa and Central Command Areas of Responsibility within 18 hours. The Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build stronger relationships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 10:58 Photo ID: 3135659 VIRIN: 170128-A-BS310-619 Resolution: 2210x3321 Size: 3.76 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HHC 2-503rd IN, 173rd AB Mortar mission [Image 1 of 19], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.