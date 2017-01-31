(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2-2 CR Validation Exercise [Image 6 of 29]

    2-2 CR Validation Exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    The 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conducts an After Action Review during the Squadron’s Validation Exercise at the7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 31, 2017. The exercise will prepare the Squadron for enhanced forward presence in 2017 and will ensure maneuver leaders at the troop level are capable of integrating combat multipliers organic to the Regiment and will enable the troops and squadron to execute a variety of tactical missions. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Gertrud Zach)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 CR Validation Exercise [Image 1 of 29], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

