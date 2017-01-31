170131-N-FQ994-009 DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Jan. 31, 2017) - African naval and coast guard forces from Djibouti, Uganda, and Mozambique gather together for a group photo upon completing the first day of mission briefing for Cutlass Express 2017 at Djibouti, Djibouti, Jan. 31, 2017. Cutlass Express 2017, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity and promote national and regional security in East Africa, inform planning and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 07:27 Photo ID: 3135333 VIRIN: 170131-N-FQ994-009 Resolution: 4236x3026 Size: 1.11 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cutlass Express 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Robert Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.