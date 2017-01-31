U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Hahm, 52nd Maintenance Group weapons standardization superintendent, briefs members of the German air force about different types of munitions at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2017. The German af was given a tour of the base, visiting various facilities such as the fitness center, the tower and Hangar 1 as a way to bolster U.S. and German partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 07:11
|Photo ID:
|3135283
|VIRIN:
|170131-F-DY094-087
|Resolution:
|4903x3263
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, German Luftwaffe visits Spangdahlem [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
