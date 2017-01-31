German Luftwaffe visits Spangdahlem

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Hahm, 52nd Maintenance Group weapons standardization superintendent, briefs members of the German air force about different types of munitions at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2017. The German af was given a tour of the base, visiting various facilities such as the fitness center, the tower and Hangar 1 as a way to bolster U.S. and German partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

