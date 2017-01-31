U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Shoulta, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament specialist, positions an MJ-IC jammer in Hangar 1 during a tour for members of the German air force at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2017. The German af was given a tour of visiting various facilities such as the fitness center, the tower and Hangar 1 as a way to bolster U.S. and German partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 07:11 Photo ID: 3135280 VIRIN: 170131-F-DY094-059 Resolution: 5074x3153 Size: 1.49 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German Luftwaffe visits Spangdahlem [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.