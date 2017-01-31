German Luftwaffe visits Spangdahlem

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Shoulta, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament specialist, positions an MJ-IC jammer in Hangar 1 during a tour for members of the German air force at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2017. The German af was given a tour of visiting various facilities such as the fitness center, the tower and Hangar 1 as a way to bolster U.S. and German partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)
