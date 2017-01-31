(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    German Luftwaffe visits Spangdahlem [Image 3 of 5]

    German Luftwaffe visits Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Dawn Weber 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Shoulta, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament specialist, positions an MJ-IC jammer in Hangar 1 during a tour for members of the German air force at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2017. The German af was given a tour of visiting various facilities such as the fitness center, the tower and Hangar 1 as a way to bolster U.S. and German partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 07:11
    Photo ID: 3135280
    VIRIN: 170131-F-DY094-059
    Resolution: 5074x3153
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Luftwaffe visits Spangdahlem [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    INTEROPERABILITY
    PARTNERSHIPS
    USAF

